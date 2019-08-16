Hopkins County Bookings

A Hopkins County man out on on $150,000 bail for charges related to terroristic threats has been rearrested for insufficient bond. Sixty-year-old Allen Ray Stuart’s new bond was set at $750,000.

Thirty-six-year-old Scotty Ray Price was arrested in Hopkins County on a warrant for Bond Forfeiture for a charge of Assault, Family Violence by Impeding Breath or Circulation. His new bond was set at $100,000.

Forty-year-old Harry Cleatis Coleman was arrested in Hopkins County for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond has not been set on the 2nd degree felony.

Thirty-year-old Gina Esmeralda Gutierrez was arrested on a warrant for Violation of Possession of a Controlled Substance.She’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Forty-seven-year-old Cathy Sue Pichardo was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance, a 3rd degree felony. She’s also charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.