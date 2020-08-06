Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 400 block of NE 13th St at 5:30 P.M. on August 5, 2020. It was reported that a red 2002 Chevrolet Suburban had been stolen from the residence. The vehicle was seen later in the evening travelling in the 1500 block of Pine Bluff St. By the time the officer could turn around to make contact with the driver, the vehicle had been abandoned in the 200 block of NE 13th St. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Fitzhugh Ave at 9:37 P.M. on August 5, 2020 for speeding. The officer smelled an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. When asked, the driver voluntarily handed the officer a plastic cup that contained marijuana. The driver, 33 year old Adrian Kyle Lane, of Paris, was arrested. During the search of the vehicle, more marijuana was located along with over a gram of Cocaine. Lane was charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivering marijuana, and tampering with evidence. Lane was booked and is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.