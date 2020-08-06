Hopkins County Emergency Management Stats 080620

Updated Hopkins County Estimated Number of COVID-19 Screenings

— FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE —-

From information gathered from majority of the healthcare partners in Hopkins County for the past 144 days the information is as follows:

*** Several area healthcare providers are conducting rapid antibody testing vs. the molecular PCR test. The antibody testing is not currently recognized by DSHS and not reported. The types of testing and availability is changing rapidly with no means of standard gathering of information and reporting other than to the person who receives the test.

Estimated number of screenings of COVID 19 sent off for definitive testing to either a Private Lab or Texas Department of State Health Services (TX-DSHS) are:

Cases that met testing requirements 1799 Pending Lab Results 32 Confirmed Negative Cases 1583 Confirmed Positive Cases 184 Confirmed Recovered* 135

*Recovered Cases are released under the CDC guidelines and a local physician authority. All guidelines and information can be found at the websites listed at the bottom of this release.

No confirmed related deaths in Hopkins County due to COVID 19.

** Some private businesses and health facilities have used private organizations to screen their workers, those numbers are not represented in this press release as they are not required to report the information to the Hospital District. Their information is only reported to TX-DSHS.

The Hopkins County Local Health Authority (LHA) under appointment by the Hopkins County Commissioners Court, are working with the local cases in Hopkins County to ensure procedures are being followed with the related cases.

If you have any questions about screening or guidance, please contact your local physician or 903-606-DOCS (3627). If you feel short of breath or have trouble breathing please call 911.

Please continue to practice social distancing and proper hand washing to help slow the spread and process of this virus. Hopkins County Hospital District recommends to please stay informed by following CDC and DSHS websites and your local emergency management guidance.

