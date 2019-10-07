Paris Police Continue Investigation Into 2013 Quadruple Murder

By William ” Buddy” Heuberger

Six years ago on October 9, 2013, four men were murdered shortly before 11:00 pm in a house located at 435 NE 6th Street in Paris Texas.

Romello Dewain Steward, 18 of Paris, Devante Larry Akins, 21 of Paris, Brijonne Rashad Woods, 24 of Paris, and Billy Charles Carey, 32 of Garland, were all found in the front room of the house with gunshot wounds.

Someone knows the identity of the person or persons who committed this murder. If you have any information about this murder contact Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers and if the anonymous information you provide leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the person or persons responsible you become eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.

Contact Crime Stoppers and help get the person or persons who committed these murders off the street. If you have any information about these murders, no matter how trivial you think it is, contact Crime Stoppers. The information just might be the missing piece of the puzzle that leads law enforcement to those responsible.

Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization and is operated by an independent board of directors. Crime Stoppers is not a part of any law enforcement agency but Crime Stoppers works closely with all Lamar & Red River County law enforcement agencies. When you contact Crime Stoppers and give us the information we do not ask you for any identifying information.

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than calls to its program. Calls may be made to Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers by any of the following methods:

Phone – by calling (903)785-TIPS (8477) Online – www.785tips.com Smartphone users can submit a tip by using our mobile app, P3 Tips

Crime Stoppers accepts tips and information about crimes in order to solve or prevent such crimes. Users who communicate their own criminal threats by making them through Crime Stoppers are not considered to be Crime Stoppers tipsters, are not eligible for rewards, are not immune from prosecution, and are excepted from the promise of anonymity.