Paris Police Department Badge-Pinning

The Paris Police Department will hold a badge-pinning ceremony for recent graduates of the police academy and for promotions of supervisors. The service will take place in the Paris Municipal Courtroom, 2910 Clarksville Street, on Thursday (Jun 20), beginning at 4:00 pm.

Six police recruits; Derek Bristow, Stetson Henderson, Dylon Rushin, Jeremy Helms, Daniel Murphy, and Tyler Anderson graduated from the 18-week police academy on Jun 7. They have received further training and orientation over the past weeks and will start with their Field Training on Friday the 21st. Field training will last another 18 weeks.

This ceremony is to celebrate these officers accomplishment of going through the hiring process and to successfully complete the academy training, which brings them to the next chapter of their career, field training. Each officer chooses the person to pin this symbol of authority and all the responsibility that goes with it to their uniform.

We will also be celebrating the recent promotions of Lt. Derek Belcher, Lt. Mark Bender, Sgt. Chad Brakebill, Sgt. Shawn Upchurch and Sgt. Leigh Foreman. As officers move through the ranks of the department, we understand the more significant challenges and responsibilities that accompany those moves. We recognize these career changes and provide for these officers to have their new ranks pinned as well.

Family and friends are invited to attend.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police

Paris Police Department