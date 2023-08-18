Paris Police Make Arrest On Hopkins County Warrant

Zavier RollersonA Paris police officer sent to a disturbance in the 300 block of 18th SW, was advised that a suspect, Zavier Rollerson, was found in the backseat of a victim’s car and when confronted, began to have a medical event. Paris EMS was on scene treating the suspect. Rollerson was transported to PRH. It was found that Rollerson was wanted on a Hopkins County warrant for a Motion to Revoke his Probation on an Aggravated Robbery incident from Hopkins County. Upon being medically cleared, Rollerson was arrested on the warrant.