Paris Police Report 08.01.22

Paris Police responded to PRMC ER to meet with the victim of an assault at 6:32 A.M. on July 29, 2022. The 27 year old victim reported that her 26 year old boyfriend had assaulted her in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave. The victim advised that she had a ruptured spleen requiring surgery along with bruises and abrasions from the assault. The investigation continues.

Joey Dewayne Lester, 41,of Lamar County, was arrested in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 10:04 A.M. on July 29, 2022 on a felony probation violation warrant. Lester is currently on probation for a burglary of a habitation conviction. Lester was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 800 block of DeShong Dr at 10:55 A.M. on July 29, 2022. An employee gave the officer a small plastic baggie that contained a lighter and a small canister. The canister contained a small amount of methamphetamine. The employee reported that they had removed the items from a patients pants pockets. The 66 year old male patient was admitted to the hospital for medical issues and charges are being submitted to the Lamar County Attorney’s Office.

Paris Police arrested Mario DeWayne Runnels, 30, of Paris, in the 600 block of SW 7th St at 3:49 P.M. on July 29, 2022. Runnels was known to have two outstanding felony warrants charging him with sexual assault and obstruction or retaliation. Officers observed Runnels in a vehicle and stopped him due to the warrants. Runnels was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Grove St at 5:24 P.M. on July 29, 2022 for a small child not being secured in a safety seat. The driver, 34 year old Okoyus Stepphon Woods, of Reno, Texas, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Woods was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 3500 block of Lamar Ave at 8:56 P.M. on July 29, 2022. The clerk reported that as she was preparing for the nightly closing, she exited the store to collect trash. She observed a male that had just left the store after purchasing a bottle of water from the store, re-enter the store. As the clerk re-entered the store, she observed the male at the cash register trying to “jimmie” the drawer open. The clerk said that the male was using a knife and a pair of scissors to open the cash drawer. The clerk attempted to keep the male from taking any of the money and the male assaulted the clerk before running out of the store. The male then entered a tan or gold Chevrolet minivan and fled south on SE Loop 286. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1800 block of Polk St at 9:12 P.M. on July 29, 2022. The victim reported that withing the past 2 hours, someone had broken the privacy fence gate to gain entry into the back yard of the residence. The suspect then broke into the residence by crawiling through the doggie door. Once inside, the unknown suspect rummaged through the bedrooms and stole a large knife. The incident is under investigation.

Rickey Don Fields, Jr., 43, of Paris, was observed standing in a yard in the 600 block of Grand Ave at 3:57 P.M. on July 30, 2022. Fields was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. Fields is currently on parole for an assault on a police officer conviction. Fields was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police arrested Latray Demon Wright, 29, of Paris, in the 200 block of NE 10th St at 11:26 P.M. on July 31, 2022. Wright was know to have an outstanding warrant charging him with theft. During the arrest, Wright was found to be in possession of a pistol and more than 4 ounces of marijuana. Wright admitted to currently being on federal parole for a previous conviction. Wright was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana of over 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds. Wright was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

James Carlos Urena, 21, of Paris, was observed walking in the middle of the street in the 100 block of NE 17th St at 12:50 A.M. on August 1, 2022. Urena was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Urena was arrested and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to 209 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on July 31, 2022.