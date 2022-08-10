Paris Police Report 08.10

Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft of a vehicle at 10:48 A.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had sold a 2022 Honda Accord on the internet on July 20, 2022 and delivered the vehicle to an address in Corsicana, Texas. Since that sale, the victim has learned that the person that bought the vehicle had used stolen identity information to make the purchase. The vehicle was valued at over $41,000. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with the victim of a theft in the lobby of the Police Department at 1:20 P.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had met with an individual in a parking lot in the 100 block of S Collegiate Dr on July 29, 2022 to complete the sale of a 2005 Freightliner truck tractor. The unknown suspect paid the victim with a check and left with the vehicle. The victim was contacted later by his bank and was advised that the check was fraudulent. The investigation continues.

Paris Police spoke with the victim of a fraud at 4:33 P.M. on August 9, 2022. The victim reported that they had accidently left their debit card at a fast food restaurant on August 8, 2022 and had returned to get the card a few hours later. After retrieving the card, the victim received a call from the card’s fraud department advising her of some unauthorized charges. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 1100 block of E Washington St and made contact with the 26 year old female victim at 11:45 P.M., on August 9, 2022 in the 900 block of E Washington St. The victim reported that during an argument with her 33 year old boyfriend had choked her. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested 3 persons on August 8, 2022.