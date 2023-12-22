Paris Police Report For Friday, December 22

Aaron Austin Iles

An officer stopped a vehicle for running a red light Friday morning at 2:22 in the 10-block of SE 12th. He found Aaron Austin Iles, 29, intoxicated. He had several open containers inside the vehicle, and they placed him under arrest for DWI after failing several field sobriety tests. A vehicle inventory revealed a handgun inside the console, and they charged Iles with Unlawful Carrying of a weapon due to his intoxicated state.

Jesse Doyle Smith

Thursday night at 7:21, an officer arrested Jesse Doyle Smith, 37, in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. Smith had been warned away from the property numerous times and is aware he is not to be on the property. He was arrested and booked without incident.

Jesse James West

Thursday morning at 12:13, an officer attempted to stop a dirt bike in the 2000 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver proceeded to the 400 block of 24th SE, where he crashed his dirt bike. He was Jesse James West, 24, who discarded the bike and fled on foot, throwing a pipe commonly used for marijuana or methamphetamine use into a yard. Officers captured West a few blocks away and charged him with Evading Arrest and Tampering with Evidence.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 78 calls for service on Thursday, December 21.

Captain John T. Bull