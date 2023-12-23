Texas Is Outpacing The Nation

Texas’ Annual Employment Growth Continues to Outpace the Nation

AUSTIN ⎯ , Texas’ labor market achieved a new record high as the state’s seasonally adjusted job count reached 14,094,900, an increase of 26,800 positions over November. Lone Star State employment set new record high levels in the last 26 months and added 407,100 positions since November 2022, ranking No. 1 in the nation in an over-the-year increase of seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs. Texas’ employment growth rate continued to outperform with 3.0 percent annual growth from November 2022 to November 2023⎯, outpacing the nation’s more modest 1.8 percent.

The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by 30,800 people to reach 15,192,900 in November. It marked the 11th consecutive monthly increase and included the addition of 39,700 Texans employed. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent.

“Texas continues to lead the nation and break records for economic growth,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “With more than 26,000 positions added in November, TWC continues to connect job seekers and employers to keep Texas working.”

Statewide, eight of 11 major industries in Texas expanded over the month. Professional and Business Services saw significant growth, with 9,900 jobs added, while the Construction industry gained 9,200 jobs in November. Texas added another 5,100 positions in Private Education and Health Services. Furthermore, six of the 11 major sectors set new employment highs in November, including Construction, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services, Private Education and Health Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Government.

“Texas continues to outpace the nation in job growth as Texans take advantage of the many options available for their next career opportunity,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC has various programs and services available to provide the right training and tools needed by job seekers to enter a diverse range of high-demand occupations.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) maintained the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs, with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.2 percent in November, followed by the Amarillo MSA at 2.6 percent and College Station-Bryan at 2.7 percent.

“The Texas labor market has continued to thrive month after month and continues to lead the nation in many categories,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “As we head into 2024, the future looks bright for Texas employers seeking to expand their business and tap into the state’s growing workforce.”

TWC employment estimates released are in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The December Texas Labor Market Information Data by TWC on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 9:00 am.