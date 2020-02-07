" /> Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 7) – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019

Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 7)

6 hours ago

Jaryl Brown

Paris Police was investigating a welfare check in the 3000-block of Clarksville, and Police K9 alerted on Jaryl Brown in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside and placed Brown under arrest for the items and took him to jail.

Russell Holland | Jennifer Tidwell

Paris Police worked a shoplifting call in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue and detained Russell Holland and Jennifer Tidwell. Store representatives advised that both subjects had stolen items from the business. Officers located the stolen property in both the subject’s possession and placed them under arrest for theft. Officers also found Holland in possession of methamphetamine. They enhanced Holland’s theft charge due to prior convictions. Both subjects were placed under arrest and taken to jail.

Paris Police responded to 169 calls for service and arrested eight persons in the last twenty-four hour period ending Thursday (Feb 6).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     