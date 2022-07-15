Paris Police Report For Friday (Jul 15)

Lintoria Trenea Johnson

Paris Police responded to the 1200-block of N. Main at 8:13 Thursday night about a wanted person. Officers located Lintoria Trenea Johnson, 29, of Clarksville and wanted three felony warrants for her arrest. The Lamar County warrant was for a motion to revoke probation on a theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions charges. The Red River County warrant charged her with theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior convictions, and the Bowie County warrant charged her with a motion to revoke probation on the theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions charge. Johnson was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested three people on Thursday (Jul 14).