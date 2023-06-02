Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 2)

Zachary Eustacio DeJesus

Thursday morning at 8:31, officers worked a security check at a convenience store in the 3700 Block of Lamar Avenue. A male was outside the building, threatening people with a hatchet, and had a sizeable fixed-blade knife in plain view on his belt. Officers disarmed the subject and detained Zachary Eustacio DeJesus, 26, of Irving. He had threatened the store manager, who asked him to leave the premises. That’s when DeJesus pulled the large knife and told the manager that he would not leave until he found out who killed his mother. Police charged DeJesus with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a Collin County Warrant for the Assault of a Peace Officer or Judge.

Hunter Lee Clinkenbeard

Thursday afternoon at 3:03, officers responded to shots fired in the 600-block of East Price Street. A witness stated that he observed a male subject “fire” a pistol into the air while verbally abusing a female. The female said that she had been dating Hunter Lee Clinkenbeard, 36, of Lamar County, for over a year, and they were arguing because she was breaking up with him. After the initial investigation, Clinkenbeard was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm/by Felon.

Apartment managers in the 400-block of Grand Avenue showed a Paris Officer video footage of a male and female subject kicking down an apartment door, entering, and stealing $100 in cash and a small marijuana pipe. The Burglary of a Habitation is under investigation.

Kamal Tamir McWilliams

At 6:47 Thursday evening, police worked a security check on a subject lying by a dumpster in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street. The officer arrived and located Homeless Kamal Tamir McWilliams, 43, passed out next to a dumpster with several items lying next to him. McWilliams was awakened and arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the concealment of methamphetamine in his cigarette package.

Timothy Lynn Samis

Thursday night at 10:14, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West Kaufman Street for an expired motor vehicle registration violation. The driver, Timothy Lynn Samis, 48, of Reno, had possession of methamphetamine. They located the Meth in the center console, inside a round cylindrical M&M candy container, and under the vehicle seat. Officers arrested Samis and booked him for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The Paris Police Department responded to 61 Calls for Service, arrested four adults, and made two traffic stops on Thursday (Jun 1).