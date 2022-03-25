Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 25)

Dion Daniel Wymore

Paris Police arrested Dion Daniel Wymore, 36, of Paris, at 4:27 Thursday afternoon, on a parole violation warrant in the 1000-block of SE 6th St. Wymore was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Alex Wayne Goforth

Paris Police worked a burglary of a residence in the 400-block of NE 13th St Thursday night at 7:44. The victim reported that they observed a white male, wearing a black jacket and pushing a shopping cart, stealing property out of their garage. Officers located the male in the 1500-block of Lamar Ave. Officers arrested Alex Wayne Goforth, 43, of Arthur City, and charged him with burglary of a habitation. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested five people on Thursday (Mar 24).