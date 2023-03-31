Paris Police Report For Friday (Mar 31)

Thursday at 10:48 am, a Paris Branch Credit Union teller in the 1900 block of NE Loop 286 contacted a victim residing in Texarkana, AR, to verify information on her former place of employment. The victim stated that she was not retired, and the teller confirmed that someone had made a withdrawal for $7,200.00. The account history detailed an additional amount from the Sulphur Springs Branch on the same day for $5,200.00. An unknown suspect had created a fake driver’s license with the victim’s identifiers, except the photo. The Credit Union provided surveillance footage to a Paris Police Officer, and the case is under investigation.

Travis Ray Fish

A Paris Officer recognized Travis Ray Fish, 45, of Paris, Thursday night, walking in the 900-block of North West 4th Street and, knowing he had an active warrant, arrested him. They booked Fish into the Paris Jail for Parole Violation-Carrying Prohibited Weapon.

At 4:12 Friday morning, Dallas Police Department notified Paris Dispatch that they had recovered the Gray 2016 Kia Forte vehicle that the owner reported stolen from Paris. They took it early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue.

The Paris Police Department responded to 71 Calls for Service and arrested three people on Thursday (Mar 30).