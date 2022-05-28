Paris Police Report For Friday (May 27)

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 500-block of SW 1st St at 10:54 Thursday night. The 55-year-old male victim reported the 44-year-old female he had been living with earlier in the evening packed her belongings and left the residence. After he went to bed, the victim said that the female re-entered the home and assaulted him several times with part of a hand-held vacuum cleaner. The victim had several minor cuts on his face and arms but did not seek medical attention. The suspect had left the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Thursday night at 11:54, Paris Police spoke with the victim of a vehicle burglary. The victim reported that they were visiting a friend at George Wright Homes earlier in the evening. While standing by their vehicle, a fight broke out between other individuals. The victim reported that the windows were down on their car, and a crowd gathered. The victim believes that someone entered their vehicle and stole a pistol from the glove compartment when the victim was not looking. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested eight people on Thursday (May 26).