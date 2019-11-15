Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 15)

2 mins ago

Jerry Day

Paris Police responded to the Parole Office in the 2600-block of North Main in regards to a person on parole attempting to falsify a drug test. The complainant advised that Jerry Day was observed using urine from a container to forge his required drug test. Mr. Day was placed under arrest and taken to jail.


Jason Nickerson

Paris Police Detectives attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Shiloh. The driver refused to stop and fled from detectives. The driver stopped in the 700-block of NW 13th, and officers arrested him for evading arrest with a vehicle. Detectives found marijuana inside Jason Nickerson’s car. Nickerson also had outstanding warrants for his arrest for Failure to Identify and a Motion to Revoke Probation.

Paris Police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested four people over the last twenty-four hour period ending Thursday (Nov 15).

