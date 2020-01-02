Paris Police Report For (Jan 2)

Rayla Jeanett McCurry

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 900-block of Clarksville last Tuesday afternoon at 4:57. When officers arrived, they found store employees restraining a female, later identified as Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43, of Paris. Reportedly, witnesses saw McCurry placing merchandise into her purse. When she attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, McCurry pulled out a cigarette lighter and burned one of the employees. Officers arrested McCurry and charged her with robbery and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. The employee did not seek medical treatment.

Roderick Deshawn Jones

Wednesday morning at 4:46, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1900-block of Graham. Allegedly, Roderick Deshawn Jones, 37, of Paris, had assaulted his wife by strangling her with his hands. Officers arrested Jones and charged him with assault of a family member by impeding breath, which is a felony. The victim did seek medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. They later transferred Jones to the Lamar County Jail.

Ervin Dejuan Gray

Paris Police arrested Ervin Dejuan Gray, 32, of Paris, at his residence on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault. The order stemmed from an incident that happened on December 29. Officers later placed Gray in the Lamar County Jail. Investigators of the Paris Police Department served a search warrant on a residence in the 500-block of NE 2nd and found Tony Deshong Robins, 49, inside the house. Robins had an outstanding parole violation warrant and numerous city traffic warrants. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of a firearm and 64 grams of methamphetamine. Robins was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Robins is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 144 calls for service and arrested nine people over the New Year’s holiday period ending at midnight on Wednesday (Jan 1).