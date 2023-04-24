Paris Police Report For Monday (Apr 24)

Joe David Flores | Matthew Scott Cantrell

Saturday night at 11:16, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700-block of Pine Bluff due to the vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic. The suspect vehicle attempted to evade the officer by pulling off the roadway and into a vacant lot. Officers talked with Joe David Flores, in the driver’s seat, who advised that he had not been driving. He claimed his friend Matt had fled the vehicle on foot. A witness from a nearby residence corroborated the story and said that the other suspect, a heavy-set male with bushy hair, had run west on Pine Bluff. Police found Matthew Scott Cantrell and found various narcotics in the vehicle and on Cantrell. Cantrell had an active probation violation warrant for his arrest for Aggravated Robbery, and officers added Failure to ID-Fugitive from Justice and Evading Arrest or Detention. Officers arrested the subjects for Possession of a Controlled Substance, multiple counts, and Possession of Marijuana.

Joshua Eugene Hammonds

A shoplifter was reported in the 2400 block of N. Main Friday at 5:30 pm. Police located the suspect exiting the parking lot and detained two suspects. They recovered a pair of boots that Joshua Eugene Hammonds was wearing valued at $199.00, along with narcotics in the vehicle. Hammonds claimed ownership of the drugs but denied stealing the men’s boots. Officers charged him with Theft over $75.00 but under $750.00 and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Larry Levi Harris

Early Saturday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NE 2nd and identified the driver as Larry Levi Harris with an open bottle of alcohol in the back seat. Police asked Harris to empty his pockets, and cocaine turned up, which he attempted to discard, unsuccessfully. They arrested Harris and located more narcotics, a large bag of marijuana, a loaded handgun, and paraphernalia indicating an intent to package and sell the contraband.

Meaudda Shantrel Symone

Another shoplifting case occurred in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286 Friday afternoon around 3:14. The suspects had already exited the store before police made contact with the two. Meaudda Shantrel Symone Jackson had medication that did not belong to her and methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance times two.

Kenneth Royce Lane

Saturday night at 7:33, an officer pulled over Kenneth Royce Lane for an equipment violation in the 300-block of N. Main. Lanewas intoxicated and had one previous conviction for DWI.

Officers made 95 traffic stops, arrested nine, and answered 287 calls for service from April 21-23, 2023.