Paris Police Report For Monday (Aug 14)

Autumn Hill

Last Friday morning at 7:36, an officer worked criminal trespassing in the 1700 block of W. Kaufman St. The officer met with the suspect, Autumn Hill, who was illegally at the residence. As he removed her peacefully from the home, Hill struck the officer in the face and scratched his neck. He took her into custody and charged her with Assaulting a Public Servant and Criminal Trespass at a residence.

Stacey Ladell

Saturday evening at 7:26, Officers worked a disturbance in the 1100 block of Long St. Officers learned that Stacey Ladell had struck the victim in the face and had prevented her from making two 911 calls for assistance. They located Ladell, and witnesses confirmed the victim’s story. Officers charged him with the Assault of a Family Member and Interference with an emergency phone call, and he had previous convictions for both offenses. That enhanced his charges to a Felony level.

Ryan LaFountain

Officers served a warrant in the 2400 block of E. Cherry on Ryan LaFountain, which Rockwall County wanted.

Glenda Sue Potter

Sunday afternoon at 1:29, officers arrested Glenda Sue Potter at Booker T Washington Homes on a charge of Credit Card Abuse. Due to medical issues, Potter was released at the scene to report for arraignment later.

Jasmine Wilson

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Bonham St. Lamar County Probation office for a warrant arrest Friday afternoon. They arrested Jasmine Wilson on the charge of Credit Card Abuse of the Elderly, five counts. She was transported for booking and placed in jail.

Tyler Wright

Saturday morning at 2:16, officers stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of N. Main St. operated by intoxicated Tyler Wright. They booked Wright, who had two previous convictions for DWI, so he was charged with DWI third or More, a felony.

Jerry Lynn Young

14:16 08/11 Officers worked a Criminal Trespass Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of Lamar. Jerry Lynn Young had been warned away from the business and was currently on the scene. Officers located Young, who had property from the store concealed on his person. Young had multiple theft charges in the past and was charged with enhanced theft, making the offense a felony.

An owner reported a missing firearm from their apartment in the 300 block of Stone Avenue. The victim could not locate the gun where it should have been and feared it may have been stolen or lost. They entered it into the TCIC/NCIC system as lost.

Sunday morning at 2:00, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 10-block of SE 20th. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers located the entry point and observed a video of the two subjects perpetrating the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Sunday morning at 10:38, officers worked a Burglary of Business in the 100 block of W. Center. The suspects had broken a front door and stolen a computer from the business. A large dog and an air rifle were also missing.

Officers made 33 traffic stops, arrested 16 adults, and answered 321 calls over the weekend ending Sunday, (Aug 13).