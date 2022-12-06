Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 5)

Brandon Edward Parks

Paris Police responded to a security check-in in the 200-block of Lamar Ave at 3:55 Saturday morning. Officers located a small group of people around the plaza area, and they advised that they had just gotten off work and decided to walk around downtown. Officers found their vehicles and observed a pistol in the seat of one of the vehicles. Brandon Edward Parks, 23, of Blossom, claimed ownership of the gun and advised the officer to place it in the center console. In doing so, the officer found baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the console and arrested Parks.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2100 block of E. Cherry Saturday morning at 7:18. The victim reported that they were awoken during the night by a known person coughing. The person had crawled into the residence through an unlocked window. The victim knew the person and before had allowed them to stay with them. The victim later found that the person had stolen money from his wallet. The investigation continues.

Robert James Horton

Just after midnight on Monday, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave for an expired registration violation. During the stop, the driver, Robert James Horton, 49, of Paris, had discarded an object that contained methamphetamine and a used needle. They arrested Horton for possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence and took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Police responded to 192 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Dec 4).