Paris Police Report For Monday (Feb 17)

Edward Shawn Holland

Police arrested Edward Shawn Holland, 36, of Paris, in the 4300-block of Bonham at 3:30 pm Friday. Holland reportedly had several city traffic warrants and a felony motion to revoke probation warrant out of Upshur County where they had originally charged him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. They transferred Holland later to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 900-block of SE 6th Friday morning at 9:46. Reportedly, someone had broken a window to gain access into the house that was being remodeled and took a heater and some tools. The incident is under investigation.

Tarik Jerome Alexander

Officers arrested Tarik Jerome Alexander, 27, of Paris, at 1:15 am Saturday. During a security check, Alexander reportedly had possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and a firearm. They charged Alexander with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying a weapon. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Saturday morning at 9:09, Paris Police met with a victim of fraud in the 1800-block of NE Loop 286. Allegedly, someone had used the victim’s credit card to make four purchases totaling over $300.00. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police received a report of animal cruelty at 10:33 Saturday orning. Reportedly, a brown Pitt- Bull mix had been cut on his abdomen. The owner of the dog does not know who may be responsible for the injury. The incident is under investigation.

Travis Nicholas Tambunga

Paris Police arrested Travis Nicholas Tambunga, 27, at 2:28 Saturday afternoon in the 400-block of SW 4th St. Reportedly, Tambunga had two outstanding Lamar County warrants charging him with theft of a firearm and evading arrest or detention. He also had a theft of firearm charges out of Gray County, Texas. They later transferred Tambunga to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 257 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Feb 16).