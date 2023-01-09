Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 09)

A fatal accident occurred Friday afternoon at 12:52 in the 3400 block of FM 79. A 2017 Nissan 370Z left the roadway traveling Southeast and struck a tree killing the driver. The investigation continues.

A victim reported Friday at about 4:25 pm that someone had burglarized a residence in the 700 block of E. Austin. They entered their home and stole Christmas gifts while the owner was in the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

Tamara Ttmane Hardy

Friday night at 11:15, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of NW 7th for a brake light violation. The passenger, Tamara Tmane Hardy, 39, of Paris, gave the officer a false name, and she had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County charging her with credit card or debit card abuse of an older adult. Hardy was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive. During the stop, the officer located a small package of methamphetamine and a Methamphetamine pipe on the passenger side of the vehicle where Hardy was sitting. Officers added a charge of possession of a controlled substance and placed Hardy in the Lamar County Jail.

Wilbert Watson, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Wilbert Watson, Jr., 61, at his residence on a parole violation warrant at 10:25 Saturday night. Watson is on parole for a Lamar County homicide conviction, serving a 40-year sentence. Watson was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Adarian Jajuan Ivory

Paris Police arrested Adarian Jajuan Ivory, 24, of Clarksville, Sunday afternoon at 4:46 at the Police Department on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Ivory was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

A burglar alarm sent Paris Police to 707 Graham St at 2:57 Monday morning. Officers found the front door had been pried open, and no one was in the business. A store representative arrived and reported that several cartons of cigarettes and two small safes were missing. The safes contained approximately $2,000 in cash and change. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 201 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Jan 8).