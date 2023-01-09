Paris Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Retiring

After 17 years of dedication to further The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris’ mission and values, Rebecca Peevy has announced that she will be departing from her role as Executive Director at the end of March 2023. During her tenure, Rebecca has been a driving force behind the CAC’s growth and success as an organization. Rebecca first came to The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris in 2005 in the role of Forensic Interviewer. She became Program Director in 2011 before becoming the Executive Director in 2012. During her time in direct service, Rebecca conducted over 2,100 forensic interviews and testified in numerous criminal trials, as both a fact witness and expert witness. Under Rebecca’s leadership, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris added and expanded in-house mental health services, expanded the forensic medical program, grew the operating budget over 250%, doubled the number of staff positions, and added a satellite office in Clarksville. Rebecca’s vision and leadership will be missed by the staff, board, multi-disciplinary team agency partners, and nonprofit partners alike. We wish her the best of luck in her next chapter.

Over the next several months, the Board of Directors will be conducting a thorough search to find the CAC of Paris’ next Executive Director. It is our priority to find a dynamic leader with a true passion for the CAC’s mission: To promote hope, healing, and justice to child victims of crime in Lamar and Red River Counties. Those interested in applying should send a cover letter and resume to apply@cacparis.org. For more information, visit our website at www.cacparis.org.