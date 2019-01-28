Paris Police Report For Monday (Jan 28)

There was a fatal accident in the 2300-block of N. Main Sunday morning at 6:30. Reportedly, a 1999 white Chevrolet pickup struck a pedestrian walking in the northbound outside lane. Paramedics transported Sharon Denise Campbell, 58, of Paris to Paris Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

James Dale Birdsong

Paris Police arrested James Dale Birdsong, 51, of Paris, in the 800-block of Polk and charged him with fraud by use or possessing more than five items of identification that were not his. Birdsong is in Lamar County Jail.

Officers arrested Charles Ray Miles, Jr., 36, of Paris, on a parole violation warrant.

Eddie Harold Golightly

Paris Police responded to a suspicious person in the 1200-block of Clarksville Friday evening around 7:00. They located Eddie Harold Golightly, 39, hiding underneath a vehicle. Golightly had outstanding felony motion to revoke probation warrant.

Paula Jean Smith

Paris Police responded to the 600-block of SE 5th to assist Emergency Medical Personnel. The 67-year-old victim advised that Paula Jean Smith, 42, of Paris, was the person who had stabbed him. Smith admitted to the officer that she had stabbed the victim. Officers charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a family or household member.

Saturday, Police arrested Alex Wayne Goforth, 40, of Paris, with criminal trespassing at a residence where he had been warned to stay away. During the booking process, Goforth was in possession of methamphetamine.

Zachary Taylor Roth

Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200-block of E. Houston for displaying an expired registration sticker. The officer observed an item thrown from the car. It was a glass pipe used for smoking drugs. It contained methamphetamine. Zachary Taylor Roth, 41, of Paris, was arrested and charged with tampering or fabricating evidence along with possession of a controlled substance. Roth was also found to be in possession of synthetic marijuana.

Paris Police responded to a call of a theft of a firearm in the 800-block of S Main Sunday. Reportedly, the victim had asked an acquaintance to assist with the handling of the gun, and the acquaintance left the house with the weapon without permission.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1600-block of W Houston where an unknown person had entered the house while the victim was in the shower and took a wallet.

Paris Police responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 25 people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jan 24).