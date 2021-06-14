Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 14)

Joel Blake Smith

Paris Police responded to the 1900-block of Bonham Friday evening at 6:08 about a possible intoxicated driver. Officers located the vehicle in a driveway that was not his in the 3000-block of Bonham St and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Joel Blake Smith, 35, of Lamar County, was drowsy and slightly disoriented. During the investigation, officers located a pill bottle that Smith had thrown into the yard. The bottle contained Alprazolam and methamphetamine. Smith claimed the bottle, and they charged him with possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. They transferred Smith to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 700-block of NW 3rd St at 5:46 Sunday morning about a residential burglary. The victim reported an unknown person on a surveillance camera in his yard, and officers found a pried padlock off the shed and two open windows, and a door on the residence. The owner reported that the unknown person had stolen several expensive hand tools and some clothing. The incident is under investigation.

A 1998 silver Mercury Grand Marquis owner reported it stolen from the 100-block of SE 13th St at 8:22 Sunday morning. The owner said that there are two keys to the vehicle, and he had possession of both. The investigation continues.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft Monday morning at 12:45. The victim reported that someone had stolen a pistol from their vehicle while parked in the 500-block of Tudor St. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 255 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 23).