Paris Police Report For Monday, March 4

Tracie Michelle Barnes | Daniel Scott Villegas

Monday morning at 1:54, officers worked in the 3700 block of Lamar Ave regarding intoxicated persons. The caller advised of subjects entering the business and causing a disturbance. Reno officers had several subjects already detained. They found two subjects, Tracie Michelle Barnes, 32, and Daniel Scott Villegas, 29, in an intoxicated state. Villegas had possession of Methamphetamine. Officers charged both with Public Intoxication and Villegas with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Marcus Jamal Dickerson

Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver, Marcus Jamal Dickerson, 32, gave a false name and date of birth. After confirmation that the information was incorrect, the officer arrested Dickerson for failing to identify and giving fictitious information.

Police investigated a stalking complaint Friday in the 10-block of the plaza. A complainant reported that an ex-husband had been continually harassing and following her for several months and coming to her place of business. Officers located multiple reports in the past year involving the suspect following and harassing the victim. They issued a warrant for Stalking.

Officers received a report at 2:41 am Saturday of a motor vehicle burglary in the 3400 block of W. Houston. The victim’s dogs woke him, and he spotted a subject exiting his vehicle. The victim procured a weapon and then left his residence to see the suspect(s) fleeing the scene in a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Cadillac Escalade. The victim then discovered that a handgun and ammunition were missing from his vehicle. While on the scene, the reporting officer found some cash on the ground, which the victim denied being his. Police processed the scene for evidence and will continue the investigation.

Saturday, officers received another call of Burglary of Vehicle in the 4100 block of Eastridge Dr., where the victim discovered that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and stolen a Smith And Wesson handgun and ammunition.

Officers made 39 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 330 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, March 3.

Captain John T. Bull