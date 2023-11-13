Paris Police Report For Monday, November 13

Davey Allen

Officers stopped a vehicle Saturday afternoon for an equipment violation in the 1900 block of Pine Bluff and made contact with Davey Allen. While searching, they found methamphetamine, which Allen claimed was his. They arrested Allen for Possession of a Controlled Substance and released the vehicle to a passenger.

Alvaro Cervantes

Saturday morning at 2:13, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 4100 block of Lamar Avenue after observing it swerving multiple times on Loop 286. They contacted the driver, Alvaro Cervantes, and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Cervantes’ person and observed an open beer bottle in his console. Cervantes admitted to drinking and consented to performing field sobriety testing, which he failed. A history check revealed that Cervantes had at least two prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated, and they enhanced his charge to DWI three or more.

The theft of a vehicle came in Saturday at 10:04 am in the 1800 block of Pine Bluff St. The caller reported that someone had taken a 1992 Ford F150. The truck reportedly was not operational and had been parked for about two years. They entered it as stolen and notified the NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force.

A motor vehicle burglary was reported Sunday morning at 7:17. It happened in the 3200 block of Clarksville St. Officers found someone had entered the victim’s unlocked car. A wallet containing cash, cards, and identification was gone. Further investigation of other suspicious activities during the day revealed that the suspects were juveniles and had taken other properties from the victim and other unrelated incidents. The juvenile suspects were identified and released to their parents. Paris Police and NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force recovered some of the property.

Monday at 3:07 am, officers responded to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive about a Burglary of Residence. The victim advised that he and his mother were moving out and that while they were gone, someone had entered the house and had kicked in doors and stolen property, including a laptop computer, a sound system, purses, and backpacks. Police collected evidence, and the investigation will continue.

Officers made 48 traffic stops, arrested nine adults, and answered 280 calls for service ending Monday morning, November 13.