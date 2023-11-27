Paris Police Report For Monday, November 27

Carl Lee Bishop

Last Saturday at 6:56 am, officers responded to a call of a vehicle blocking the driveway of a business in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. They found Carl Lee Bishop asleep behind the wheel. Bishop had local warrants and prescription medications without prescriptions. Officers charged him with possession of a Dangerous Drug as well.

Vestal Cooper

There was an assault in the 1700 block of Fitzhugh on Sunday morning at 7:43. The victim told officers that a family member, Vestal Cooper, had assaulted her and choked her. There was evidence of the Assault. Cooper was located and arrested for Assault and Family Violence by impeding breath.

Davez Javon Coursey

Last Thursday afternoon at 4:45, officers arrested Davez Javon Coursey after being notified of a disturbance in the 400 block of Bonham St. Coursey had assaulted a family member and had caused severe damage to the victim’s apartment. He was treated for injuries received before the officer’s arrival and then placed in jail. They charged him with Assault, which caused bodily Injury to a Family Member.

Tyson Edward Fitzgerald

At 9:57 Friday morning, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of Lamar Ave for expired registration. The driver, Tyson Edward Fitzgerald, agreed to a consensual search, which located synthetic marijuana in a door pocket. Fitzgerald was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and placed in jail.

Mick Nathan Mackey

Officers arrested Mick Nathan Mackey on a warrant for an Accident involving Injury last Thursday morning at 2:40. Mackey fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident on NE Loop 286 on October 3, 2023. He later falsely reported his vehicle stolen to the Red River County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested on the warrant and placed in jail.

Tiddaryl Lamontre Quav Norris

An officer attempted to stop a motorcycle ridden by Tiddaryl Lamontre Quav Norris after a traffic violation last Thursday at 3:09 am. Norris tried to evade the officer on the dirt bike he was riding. He eventually stopped in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue and was charged with Traffic Warrants and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Adam Saunders Ratcliff

Saturday afternoon at 2:26, officers responded to a call of possible DWI. The vehicle stopped in the 500 block of E Houston St., and the officer talked with the driver, Adam Saunders Ratcliff. Ratcliff was found to be intoxicated and had an open container of alcoholic beverages in the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Constance Mae Williams

Saturday morning at 3:12, officers responded to an assault in the 4000 block of Shannon Drive. The victim advised that Constance Mae Williams, a family member, had assaulted her. Police found Williams under the influence of some substance. There was evidence of the Assault, so they arrested Williams and charged him with the Assault of a Family Member.

Sammy Wayne Chesshire

A traffic stop last Friday at 1:31 am in the 5000 block of SE Loop 286 resulted in the arrest of Sammy Wayne Chesshire. They found Chesshire intoxicated and the owner of three outstanding warrants for misdemeanor charges. A check revealed that Cheshire had two previous convictions for DWI, which enhanced his DWI to a Felony DWI, third or more.

Officers responded to a UTV in the ditch Sunday morning at 7:53 in the 2100 block of NE Loop 286. They discovered that someone had stolen the UTV and others from a business in the 2300 block of NE Loop 286. The suspects had cut locks from storage containers and stolen the vehicles and a trailer. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested 17 adults, and answered 270 calls for service for this reporting period, Wednesday through Sunday, November 22-26.