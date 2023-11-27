Tiger Basketball Comes In Second

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Tigers took second place in the Dallas Mavericks tournament this weekend. They went into the Championship game on Saturday 4-0, defeating Carrollton Creekview 62-38, Wylie 53-40, McKinney Boyd 45-44, and CE King 55-53. Their only loss came in the Championship game, where 6A Plano East defeated the Tigers 61-45. They named Reggie Webster and Carter Chism to the All-Tournament team. Joey Chism, Cameron Bates, Ira Franklin, James Moore, and Jay Turnipseed coach the Tigers.