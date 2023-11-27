Denny’s Paris Header
Tiger Basketball Comes In Second

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Tigers took second place in the Dallas Mavericks tournament this weekend. They went into the Championship game on Saturday 4-0, defeating Carrollton Creekview 62-38, Wylie 53-40, McKinney Boyd 45-44, and CE King 55-53. Their only loss came in the Championship game, where 6A Plano East defeated the Tigers 61-45. They named Reggie Webster and Carter Chism to the All-Tournament team. Joey Chism, Cameron Bates, Ira Franklin, James Moore, and Jay Turnipseed coach the Tigers.

