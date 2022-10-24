Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 24)

Wesley Tyrone Neal, Jr.

Last Friday morning at 11:45, Paris Police arrested Wesley Tyrone Neal, Jr., 28, of Paris, at the Parole Office in the 3900-block of North Main Street on a Parole Violation Warrant. They booked Neal into the Paris Police jail.

At 2:33 Friday afternoon, officers met with two individuals in the police lobby regarding income tax fraud. The complainant advised that she had been helping the victim prepare and file his taxes for 2021. After earlier issues, the taxes were re-filed in August with an expected refund of $700. However, the IRS informed them that the taxes were filed and accepted in April, with a return of $10,220 paid. The victim now believes an acquaintance from California could be the suspect. He was planning to move out there with the acquaintance.

On Friday at 3:19 pm, officers met a victim in the police lobby who stated that she had received her credit union bank statement for October. It had details of approximately twenty-two Cash-App transactions in various amounts and on multiple dates, totaling $635.00. The victim did not approve these transactions and had no idea how anyone would have obtained her debit card or her Cash-App information.

Christopher Dale Stephens

At 7:07 Friday evening, Paris Police responded to the 10-block of North Main Street for a security check call of a driver, believed to be intoxicated, behind the wheel of a parked pickup. When Christopher Dale Stephens, 65, of Oklahoma, saw police, he started the pickup, rolled up the windows, and disregarded the officer’s requests while becoming irate. At the hospital, while attempting the blood draw, Stephens continued resisting and struck an officer in the nose with his right elbow causing pain. Stephens was transported to the Paris Police jail and booked with Driving While Intoxicated, third or more, Assault on a Public Servant, and Resist Arrest, Search, or Transport.

Robert Neal Hocker

Saturday morning at 3:27, Paris Police worked a gun call in the 300-block of Stone Avenue. Callers advised that a white male was knocking on doors and pointing a gun at residents in the apartment complex. An officer observed Robert Neal Hocker, 59, of Clarksville, standing in front of an apartment, pointing a semiautomatic pistol at the apartment door. Hocker finally complied by dropping the gun, turning around, and walking backward toward an officer to be handcuffed. They arrested Hocker on two counts of Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon and one count of Deadly Conduct. Hocker stated that he had paid an unknown male $100.00 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the unidentified male ran away with Hocker’s $100, and Hocker was tired of being victimized.

Saturday evening at 5:59, officers started investigating an offense of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon after responding to the 3000-block of Sage Trail. A disturbance there involved two neighbors in dispute with the mention of guns, a dog, and a damaged fence. One of the involved parties provided officers with a video of the altercation.

Connie Darlene Kelly

Saturday night at 8:31, police arrested Connie Darlene Kelly, 67, of Paris, in the 600-block of Bonham Street on a Lamar County Bond Surrender-Possession Controlled Substance Warrant. Kelly was transported to the Paris jail and booked.

Dale Elisha Swan

Saturday night at 9:39, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 1700-block of Hubbard Street, where reports of continued issues with violence occurred. Police arrested Dale Elisha Swan, 41, of Paris, to end the disturbance and booked him into the Paris jail for “Assault-Family Member/ Household- Impeding Breath.” That came after officers learned that Swan had put his arms around the victim’s neck and squeezed, causing her to drop to the ground and be unable to scream or talk while being choked.

Sunday morning at 12:18, Paris Police met a victim in the 500-block of NW Loop 286, who advised that she and her husband had been riding and arguing in his pickup. They pulled into a parking lot at 2400 North Main, where he bit her thumb, breaking the skin and causing it to bleed. He then opened her door, pushed her out of the vehicle onto the pavement, causing abrasions, and then drove off. She walked to 500 NW Loop 286 because she knew a security guard was nearby.

Jamie Dee Nicole Carter

At 1:44 Sunday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Jamie Dee Nicole Carter, 30, at her residence in the 2700-block of West Campbell on an outstanding felony warrant out of Tarrant County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Carter was transported to the Paris Police Department Jail and booked.

Rodrick Onesimus Thomas

Sunday night at 11:25, officers initiated a traffic stop in the 600-block of Bonham on Rodrick Onesimus Thomas, 55, of Paris, for operating a bicycle without a red reflector displayed on the rear. They arrested Thomas for Possession of a Controlled Substance for concealment of packaged methamphetamine on his person and booked Thomas into the Paris jail.

From Friday, the Paris Police Department responded to 238 calls for service and arrested 16 adults ending Sunday night (Oct 23)