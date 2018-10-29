Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 29)

Kevin Wayne Justice

Paris Police arrested Kevin Wayne Justice, 40, of Paris, last Friday afternoon in the 200-block of S. Collegiate Dr. and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Justice was asleep in his vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine. He is now in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with a 51-year-old victim at Paris Regional Medical Center around 2:00 Saturday morning. The victim stated that his girlfriend had set him on fire while at her residence in the 700-block of E. Cherry. He had burns to his face, neck and left hand. He was treated at the emergency room and then released.

Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center ER and met with a 29-year-old male who reported someone assaulted him in the 500-block of E. Tudor. The victim stated that a known suspect had hit him in the face with a pistol and then tried to drown him in a mud puddle. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Kendrick Derrell Earls

Saturday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Kendrick Derrell Earls, 29, of Paris, in the 800-block of Deshong Dr. on a parole violation warrant. Earls is in Lamar County Jail.

Jerry Allen Embers | Patricia Weissinger

In the 500-block of Bonham St. Sunday afternoon, there was a report that a man had pointed a gun at several people. Officers found the suspect Jerry Allen Embers, 33, intoxicated. During the investigation, Officers learned that a verbal altercation had occurred between Embers and the victim and Embers was heard telling his girlfriend, Patricia Weissinger, to get his gun from the apartment. Weissinger returned with a shotgun and gave it to Embers. Embers then loaded the gun and pointed it at the victim while making threats to kill him. Paris Police arrested Embers and Weissinger and charged them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Paris Police responded to 201 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 28).