MPISD – News

NTHS Officers Kayla Cuellar (Treasurer), Cessia Gonzalez (Vice-President), Aslin Barrientos (President), Averie Ayers (Secretary), and Matthew Armstrong (Officer at Large) and new members at the recent induction ceremony.

MPHS NTHS Inducts New Members

Forty-three Mount Pleasant High School students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at a candlelight ceremony on October 25.

To be a member of NTHS, a student must be enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) class, must maintain a cumulative GPA of 90, must be a member of a CTE organization (FBLA, HOSA, SkillsUSA, FFA, FCCLA, TPSA), must complete service hours and must maintain a clean discipline record. The 43 juniors and seniors join the 27 returning senior members.

New members for 2018-2019 are: Clara Alvarado, Katelyn Andrews, Madia Arredondo, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Caleb Ball, Daisy Bautista, Luis Becerra, Keatra Brown, Nuvia Chavez, Anthony Cortez, Baylee Craig, Dianna Daugherty, Jose Flores, Virginia Fuentes, Hannah Gage, Erika Galindo, Angely Garcia, Rustyn Goolsby, Dorali Hernandez, Kaylee Holt, Natalie Howard, Maggie Lilly, Savannah Mack, Abigail Mason, Felicity Miller, Ariel Parr, Keyla Plancarte, Jackelyn Puente, Ashley Rodriguez, Hilda Rodriguez, McKenzi Rolf, Laura Sanchez, Lizbeth Tavares, Kaleb Thompson, Jaquelyn Torres, Debora Trejo, Sophy Turner, Heriberto Vargas, Paola Ventura, Maddison Weddle, Grace Whitten, Viridiana Ysasi, and Leshly Zermeno.

The returning senior members are Blanca Antolin, Matthew Armstrong (Officer at Large), Averie Ayers (Secretary), Aner Baltazar, Irene Barboza, Aslin Barrientos (President), Adrienne Bradley, Mallory Campbell, Natalie Castillo, Makenzie Cota, Kayla Cuellar (Treasurer), Harper Davis, Jordan Dickerson, Taylor Dillard, Gustavo Galindo, Cessia Gonzalez (Vice-President), Katherine Lopez, Bryana Martinez, Linda Martinez, Ali Grace Merritt, Tyrese Milton, Maritza Quinones, Cesar Ramirez, Martina Ramirez, Erica Salazar, Alexandra Vargas, and Jaquelin Vazquez. Sponsors for the organization are MPHS teachers Donna Davis and Jackie Scoggins.