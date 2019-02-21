Paris Police Report For Thursday (Feb 21)

Jennifer Joann Brown

Jennifer Joann Brown, 36, of Dike, Texas, was arrested Wednesday morning at 10:46at the Lamar County Probation Office on a motion to revoke probation warrant. Brown is on probation for a conviction of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police worked a stolen vehicle in the 2500-block of Old Bonham Rd Wednesday morning at 9:48. Reportedly, a possibly known suspect had entered the victim’s residence and took the keys to the vehicle from the victim’s purse. The suspect also stole money and credit cards. The car was located in Sherman by activating On Star. The incident is under investigation.

Richmond Lamar Russell

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1500-block of N. Main Wednesday evening at 9:25. The driver refused to stop and fled. The subject crashed into a mailbox and struck a tree in the 1400-block of NE 15th St. The driver had fled the scene on foot but was located in the 1200-block of NE 17th St.

Richmond Lamar Russell, 27, of Paris, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and three misdemeanor charges. Russell was later transferred to

the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 52 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday (Feb 20).