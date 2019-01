Paris Police responded to ‘shots fired’ call at 9:15 Wednesday morning in the 1000-block of E Grove. The victim advised that she was en route out of town and refused to return to meet with the officers. The victim advised that she had been shot at by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving down the road. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested one person on January 2, 2019.