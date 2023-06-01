Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 01)

Daniel Lee Smith

Wednesday afternoon at 4:03, a Paris Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Dakota for expired registration in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. The driver consented to search his vehicle, and the officer located a small clear baggie of methamphetamine inside his cigarette pack. Driver Daniel Lee Smith, 35, of Blossom Smith, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and was booked into the Paris Jail.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident Wednesday night at 10:43 in the 900 block of East Washington Street that has turned into an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Investigation. The driver had flipped a green passenger car sideways in a ditch.” Officers did not locate anyone inside the 1992 Green Honda Accord vehicle or the general area. However, the Honda’s steering wheel airbag had deployed, and the car sustained significant damage. The registered owner called 9-1-1 at 11:01 pm, reporting it was stolen and initiating the unauthorized investigation.

The Paris Police Department responded to 63 Calls for Service, arrested two adults, and made 14 traffic stops.