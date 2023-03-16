Paris Police Report For Thursday (Mar 16)

Wednesday afternoon at 1:58, there was a disturbance involving multiple subjects in the 200-Block of NW 24th. A male subject and his girlfriend had been fighting because the male was disciplining the girlfriend’s son. Further investigation determined an Active Protective Order was in place, stating that the mother could not be within 200 yards of her son. The mother had two prior convictions for violating the order. Officers filed a new report of Felony Violation Bond-Protective Order 2+ Previous Convictions. They did not arrest the mother at the scene because they transported her to Paris Regional Health for a medical issue.

Wednesday night at 9:50, a victim in the 300-block of George Wright Homes claimed someone broke into his apartment. After being gone all day, the victim returned to find the living room destroyed. His 55-inch flat-screen TV was on the living room floor. The victim said he had left his kitchen window up but locked the metal screen before leaving, and he found the screen unlocked. In addition, four Pairs of Nike shoes, valued at over $700, were stolen, and a PlayStation Five valued at $1,500 was missing.

The Paris Police Department responded to 52 Calls for Service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Mar 15).