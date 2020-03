Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10-block of Clarksville Wednesday morning at 3:16 for failing to use a turn signal. Allegedly, the driver, Seth Branum Harvey, 42, of Telephone, had methamphetamine in his pocket. Officers arrested Harvey and charged him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than our grams. He is in Lamar County Jail.

(Mugshot Not Available)

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday (Mar 4).