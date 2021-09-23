Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 23)

Paris Police responded to a significant accident in the 4200-block of Lamar Ave at 11:45 am Wednesday. A motorcycle was eastbound in the 4100-block of Lamar Ave and a pick-up pulling a trailer was westbound in the 4200-block of Lamar Ave. The pick-up pulling the trailer attempted to turn left as the motorcycle traveled through the intersection. The motorcycle struck the trailer ejecting the 52-year-old female rider. They transported her to Paris Regional Medical Center, where she passed away from her injuries. The accident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 1200-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 7:56 Wednesday night. As officers were responding to the area, a 37-year-old male victim arrived at Paris Regional Medical Center to treat gunshot wounds which they treated and released. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested two persons on September 22, 2021.