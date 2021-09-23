Two Teens Killed Near Wills Point

Last Monday night at 11:30, DPS Troopers worked a fatal crash on FM-47 approximately twelve miles south of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. A 2001 Nissan M20 was traveling northbound on FM-47 at an unsafe speed. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, and went into a side skid across FM-47 striking trees. Judge Plaster pronounced both the driver, Kenneth Leonard, 18, of Van, and a 16-year-old female passenger at the scene. They took them to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.