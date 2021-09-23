cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Mid America Pet Food Header

Two Teens Killed Near Wills Point

Last Monday night at 11:30, DPS Troopers worked a fatal crash on FM-47 approximately twelve miles south of Wills Point in Van Zandt County. A 2001 Nissan M20 was traveling northbound on FM-47 at an unsafe speed. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, and went into a side skid across FM-47 striking trees. Judge Plaster pronounced both the driver, Kenneth Leonard, 18, of Van, and a 16-year-old female passenger at the scene. They took them to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     