MPISD – News

Varsity Winter Guard performs in finals

JVA: JVA Winter Guard hits their ending

JVB Winter Guard performs at Marcus High School

Photos by MPHS Photography students Joseline Almazan and Sofia Estrada-Ayala

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Winter Guards close out seasons.

The MPHS Varsity, JVA, and JVB Winter Guards closed their seasons at the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) Championships. JVB competed in the Scholastic A JV division on Saturday, March 23, at Marcus High School in Flower Mound. JVA competed in the Scholastic AA division on April 6, with Varsity competing in the National A division on April 6-7 at Coppell High School.

Varsity placed 5th in prelims, advanced to finals, and finished 12th place overall. JVA placed 2nd, and JVB placed 6th in their respective divisions to finish out the 2024 season.

The MPISD Colorguard will now turn its attention to tryouts for the team and leadership positions for the 2024-2025 marching season. This spring, they have been under the direction of Darryl Pemberton.