Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Aug 15)

Shane Lusk

Monday night at 8:22, officers worked a suspicious person in the 500 block of Clarksville. Christopher Shane Lusk was inside the business carrying a backpack with a large machete. Officers removed Lusk from the store and asked permission to search him for safety concerns. Lusk refused but then began emptying his pockets voluntarily. Lusk attempted to conceal an eyeglasses case but presented it on request, and it contained drug paraphernalia. A probable cause search of Lusk’s person turned up methamphetamine. They charged Lusk with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Felony.

Donetta Robinson

At 10:20 Monday night, officers responded to the 200 block of SW 19th St. regarding a disturbance where a female had entered a residence and pushed the complainant out of their home. The officer recognized the clothing description as Donetta Robinson, who had been in another disturbance shortly before. Robinson had entered the residence without permission in this incident and attacked the owner, who did not know her. The two had struggled out the residence door, and Robinson had struck the owner in the face with her fist and then fled the scene. The victim had swelling to his face and eye. Officers located Robinson at a residence in the 2000 block of W. Kaufman, where they took her into custody without incident. Robinson, intoxicated, was charged with Public Intoxication with three Prior Convictions and with Burglary of a Residence, a Felony.

Officers made seven traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 138 calls for service on Monday (Aug 14).