Bowie County Deputy Arrested

Scott Lillis

Police arrested a Bowie County Deputy after he allegedly assaulted his wife. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, police received a call early last Tuesday morning to the home of Scott Lillis. When officers arrived, they reportedly discovered an altercation involving some grabbing and shoving on his part. They placed Lillis under arrest and booked him into the Bi-State Jail. He is facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. Officials have not released if the Bowie County Deputy is still employed.