Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

The longest Super Bowl game will also be the most-watched program in television history. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory versus the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered the previous year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7% increase. CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision streamed on Paramount+, and the NFL’s digital platforms televised the game. Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least part of the game across all networks, a 10% jump over last year’s figure of 183.6 million.

NBA

Spurs (11-43) 122 – Raptors (19-35) 99

Rockets (24-29) 105 – Knicks (33-21) 103

Pelicans (32-22) 96 – Grizzlies (18-36) 87

Mavericks (31-23) 112 – Wizards (9-44) 104

Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge. On Monday night, he helped rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

Tuesday

Thunder (36-17) at Orlando Magic (29-24) at 6:39 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

Hurricanes (30-16-5) at Dallas Stars (32-14-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

Texas Tech (18-6 7-4) 79 – No 6 Kansas (19-6 7-5) 50

Darrion Williams had a perfect night for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a lopsided victory over sixth-ranked Kansas.

Southeastern LA (12-13 7-5) 79 – A&M-Commerce (9-16 3-9) 77

A&M-Commerce and Southeastern have played twice in Commerce over the past two seasons. Both games went into overtime, and two points decided them—A&M-Commerce tied for ninth with six games left in the regular season. A&M-Commerce is on the road for the next four games. The Lions play at A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday at 3:30 pm and UIW on Monday at 6:30 pm.

Tuesday

No. 25 Oklahoma (18-6 6-5) at No. 12 Baylor (17-6 6-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 24 West Virginia (20-3 9-3) at TCU (15-8-2-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

GOLF

The 2024 spring season began on Monday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf at the Bentwater Intercollegiate, jointly hosted by Sam Houston and Rice at the Bentwater Country Club.

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRL’S BI-DISTRICT

Anna 69 – Hampton Prep 5

Avinger 39 – Campbell 18

Bloomburg 45 – Savoy 28

Bowie 49 – Fruitvale 32

Broaddus 62 – Garrison 35

Chireno 52 – Timpson 38

Como-Pickton 51 – Harts Bluff 25

Cooper 73 – Rivercrest 39

Cushing 50 – McLeod 47

Dodd City 42 – Avery 10

Douglass 73 – Harleton 20

Farmersville 40 – Pinkston 36

Gilmer 44 – Bullard 34

Grandview 49 – Scurry-Rosser 38

Gunter 43 – Lone Oak 33

Hawkins 55 – Carlisle 14

Hooks 51 – Mineola 50

Lancaster 57 – Melissa 47

No. 25 Lincoln 86 – Caddo Mills 17

Jacksonville 51 – Chapel Hill 34

Jefferson 69 – New Diana 17

Lindsay 55 – Sam Rayburn 37

Martins Mill 71 – Grapeland 27

No. 7 McKinney North 50 – Forney 31

Mt Vernon 62 – Atlanta 39

Palestine 71 – Center 58

Poteet 62 – Molina 22

Pottsboro 44 – Commerce 32

No. 19 Princeton 50 – Crandall 32

No. 12 Rains 56 – Howe 36

No. 23 Rockwall 43 – Wylie East 35

S&S Consolidated 59 – Madison 27

Saltillo 47 – Miller Grove 15

Sulphur Springs 56 – Pittsburg 44

Summer Creek 90 – Sam Rayburn 16

No. 15 Sunnyvale 56 – Wilmer-Hutchins 12

Tatum 81 – White Oak 20

Tenaha 98 – West Sabine 10

Troup 51 – Gladewater 35

Tyler HEAT 74 – North Hopkins 53

Tyler Lions 61 – Lufkin 23

Union Grove 50 – Overton 36

Van Alstyne 82 – North Hills Prep 10

West Rusk 63 – Waskom 52

Whitesboro 53 – Trinity Leadership 29

Winnsboro 81 – New Boston 22

Wolfe City 65 – Celeste 53

BI-DISTRICT PARINGS

6A

REGION II

Rockwall (21-12) vs. Wylie East (23-10) Mon at Mesquite Poteet 7:00 pm

5A

Region II

Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm

Tyler (28-9) vs. Lufkin (9-18) Mon at Cushing at 6:00 pm

Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm

Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm

4A

REGION II

Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm

Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm

Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm

Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm

3A

REGION II

Rains (31-2) vs. Howe (19-13) Mon at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm

Tatum (27-1) vs. White Oak (10-20) Mon at Ore City at 6:00 pm

Mt Vernon (20-9) 62 – Atlanta (21-10) 39

Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm

Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm

Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Commerce (26-8) vs. Pottsboro (20-10) Mon at McKinney Boyd at 6:00 pm

Hooks (27-5) vs. Mineola (17-15) Mon at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm

Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro (30-6) 81 – New Boston (10-18) 22

Jefferson (24-8) vs. New Diana (12-17) Mon at Hallsville at 8:00 pm

3A

REGION III

Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Jacksonville (26-10) Mon at Wagstaff at 7:30 pm

Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm

Center vs. Palestine (11-22) Mon at Hudson at 6:00 pm

2A

REGION II

James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm

Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm

Sam Rayburn (15-110 vs. Lindsay (20-4) Mon at Denison at 6:30 pm

Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&S Consolidated at 7:00 pm

Cooper (16-13) vs. Rivercrest (14-20) Mon at Prairiland at 7:45 pm

Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm

Como-Pickton (19-13) 51 – Harts Bluff (19-14) 25m

2A

REGION III

Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm

Tenaha (30-5) vs. West Sabine (12-8) Mon at Tenaha at 6:00 pm

Cushing (17-8) vs. McLeod (14-17) Mon at Hallsville at 6:00 pm

Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm

Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm

Hawkins (17-2) vs. Carlisle (12-14) Mon at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm

Daingerfield at New Diana Tue at 6:30 pm

1A

REGION III

Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm

Dodd City (22-8) vs. Avery (11-16) Mon at Prairiland at 6:00 pm

Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm

Avinger at Yantis Fri at 6:00 pm