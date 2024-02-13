Tuesday’s Sports

NFL
The longest Super Bowl game will also be the most-watched program in television history. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory versus the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. That shattered the previous year’s mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City’s last-play victory over the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7% increase. CBS, Nickelodeon, and Univision streamed on Paramount+, and the NFL’s digital platforms televised the game. Nielsen also said a record 202.4 million watched at least part of the game across all networks, a 10% jump over last year’s figure of 183.6 million.
NBA
Spurs (11-43) 122 – Raptors (19-35) 99
Rockets (24-29) 105 – Knicks (33-21) 103
Pelicans (32-22) 96 – Grizzlies (18-36) 87
Mavericks (31-23) 112 – Wizards (9-44) 104
Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge. On Monday night, he helped rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards.
Tuesday
Thunder (36-17) at Orlando Magic (29-24) at 6:39 pm TNT
NHL
Tuesday
Hurricanes (30-16-5) at Dallas Stars (32-14-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Monday
Texas Tech (18-6 7-4) 79 – No 6 Kansas (19-6 7-5) 50
Darrion Williams had a perfect night for Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a lopsided victory over sixth-ranked Kansas.
Southeastern LA (12-13 7-5) 79 – A&M-Commerce (9-16 3-9) 77
A&M-Commerce and Southeastern have played twice in Commerce over the past two seasons. Both games went into overtime, and two points decided them—A&M-Commerce tied for ninth with six games left in the regular season. A&M-Commerce is on the road for the next four games. The Lions play at A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday at 3:30 pm and UIW on Monday at 6:30 pm.
Tuesday
No. 25 Oklahoma (18-6 6-5) at No. 12 Baylor (17-6 6-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN2
NCAAW
Tuesday
No. 24 West Virginia (20-3 9-3) at TCU (15-8-2-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN+
GOLF
The 2024 spring season began on Monday for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf at the Bentwater Intercollegiate, jointly hosted by Sam Houston and Rice at the Bentwater Country Club.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRL’S BI-DISTRICT
Anna 69 – Hampton Prep 5
Avinger 39 – Campbell 18
Bloomburg 45 – Savoy 28
Bowie 49 – Fruitvale 32
Broaddus 62 – Garrison 35
Chireno 52 – Timpson 38
Como-Pickton 51 – Harts Bluff 25
Cooper 73 – Rivercrest 39
Cushing 50 – McLeod 47
Dodd City 42 – Avery 10
Douglass 73 – Harleton 20
Farmersville 40 – Pinkston 36
Gilmer 44 – Bullard 34
Grandview 49 – Scurry-Rosser 38
Gunter 43 – Lone Oak 33
Hawkins 55 – Carlisle 14
Hooks 51 – Mineola 50
Lancaster 57 – Melissa 47
No. 25 Lincoln 86 – Caddo Mills 17
Jacksonville 51 – Chapel Hill 34
Jefferson 69 – New Diana 17
Lindsay 55 – Sam Rayburn 37
Martins Mill 71 – Grapeland 27
No. 7 McKinney North 50 – Forney 31
Mt Vernon 62 – Atlanta 39
Palestine 71 – Center 58
Poteet 62 – Molina 22
Pottsboro 44 – Commerce 32
No. 19 Princeton 50 – Crandall 32
No. 12 Rains 56 – Howe 36
No. 23 Rockwall 43 – Wylie East 35
S&S Consolidated 59 – Madison 27
Saltillo 47 – Miller Grove 15
Sulphur Springs 56 – Pittsburg 44
Summer Creek 90 – Sam Rayburn 16
No. 15 Sunnyvale 56 – Wilmer-Hutchins 12
Tatum 81 – White Oak 20
Tenaha 98 – West Sabine 10
Troup 51 – Gladewater 35
Tyler HEAT 74 – North Hopkins 53
Tyler Lions 61 – Lufkin 23
Union Grove 50 – Overton 36
Van Alstyne 82 – North Hills Prep 10
West Rusk 63 – Waskom 52
Whitesboro 53 – Trinity Leadership 29
Winnsboro 81 – New Boston 22
Wolfe City 65 – Celeste 53
BI-DISTRICT PARINGS
6A
REGION II
Rockwall (21-12) vs. Wylie East (23-10) Mon at Mesquite Poteet 7:00 pm
5A
Region II
Huntsville (27-7) vs. Texas High (16-10) at Tyler Legacy Tue at 6:30 pm
Tyler (28-9) vs. Lufkin (9-18) Mon at Cushing at 6:00 pm
Longview (22-8) vs. Nacogdoches (13-18) Tue at Timpson at 6:00 pm
Poter (19-15) vs. Whitehouse (23-10) Tue at Leon at 6:00 pm
4A
REGION II
Canton (29-5) vs. Pittsburg (21-6) Tue at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm
North Lamar (23-9) vs Lindale (20-12) Tue at Winnsboro at 7:30 pm
Sulphur Springs (27-9) vs. Van (16-10) Tue at Winnsboro at 6:00 pm
Lincoln (25-3) vs. Caddo Mills (13-17) Mon at Naaman at 7:00 pm
Brownsboro (26-7) vs. Paris (16-17) Tue at Caddo Mills at 7:30 pm
3A
REGION II
Rains (31-2) vs. Howe (19-13) Mon at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm
Gunter (19-13) vs. Lone Oak (8-20) Mon at Community at 6:00 pm
Tatum (27-1) vs. White Oak (10-20) Mon at Ore City at 6:00 pm
Mt Vernon (20-9) 62 – Atlanta (21-10) 39
Gladewater (18-12) vs. Troup (16-14) Mon at UT-Tyler at 6:00 pm
Queen City (18-11) vs. Chapel Hill MP (19-14) Tue at Spring Hill at 6:00 pm
Bells (23-7) vs. Edgewood (24-9) Tue at Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm
Commerce (26-8) vs. Pottsboro (20-10) Mon at McKinney Boyd at 6:00 pm
Hooks (27-5) vs. Mineola (17-15) Mon at Mt Pleasant 7:00 pm
Sabine (18-11) vs. Waskom (14-14) Tue at Longview Lobo at 7:00 pm
Winnsboro (30-6) 81 – New Boston (10-18) 22
Jefferson (24-8) vs. New Diana (12-17) Mon at Hallsville at 8:00 pm
3A
REGION III
Bullard (22-10) vs. Gilmer Mon at Lindale at 7:00 pm
Chapel Hill TY vs. Jacksonville (26-10) Mon at Wagstaff at 7:30 pm
Madisonville (27-5) vs. Henderson Tue at Palestine at 7:30 pm
Center vs. Palestine (11-22) Mon at Hudson at 6:00 pm
2A
REGION II
James Bowie (18-11) vs. Fruitvale (15-17) Mon at Chapel Hill MP at 7:00 pm
Alba-Golden (15-5) vs. Detroit (12-24) Tue at Commerce at 6:00 pm
Sam Rayburn (15-110 vs. Lindsay (20-4) Mon at Denison at 6:30 pm
Honey Grove (23-10) vs. Era (20-11) Tue at S&S Consolidated at 7:00 pm
Cooper (16-13) vs. Rivercrest (14-20) Mon at Prairiland at 7:45 pm
Muenster (26-6) vs. Wolfe City (17-14) Tue at Van Alstyne at 6:30 pm
Como-Pickton (19-13) 51 – Harts Bluff (19-14) 25m
2A
REGION III
Union Grove (24-5) vs. Overton (14-13) Mon at Pine Tree at 6:00 pm
Tenaha (30-5) vs. West Sabine (12-8) Mon at Tenaha at 6:00 pm
Cushing (17-8) vs. McLeod (14-17) Mon at Hallsville at 6:00 pm
Douglass (23-6) vs. Harleton (6-11) Mon at Arp at 7:30 pm
Timpson (16-16) vs. Chireno (11-8) Mon at Cushing at 8:00 pm
Hawkins (17-2) vs. Carlisle (12-14) Mon at Wagstaff at 6:00 pm
Daingerfield at New Diana Tue at 6:30 pm
1A
REGION III
Saltillo (25-7) vs. Miller Grove (14-19) Mon at Sulphur Springs MS at 6:00 pm
Dodd City (22-8) vs. Avery (11-16) Mon at Prairiland at 6:00 pm
Campbell (13-13) vs. Avinger (18-7) Mon at Rivercrest at 8:00 pm
Avinger at Yantis Fri at 6:00 pm