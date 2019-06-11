Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 11)

Randi Jane Parker

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of Deshong Dr. Monday morning at 7:49 about a possible intoxicated person. Officers made contact with a female and identified her as Randi Jane Parker, of Idabel, Oklahoma. She was found in possession of methamphetamine and prescription medication that was not prescribed to her. Parker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police was dispatched to a burglary of a residence in the 1900-block of Silverleaf Monday morning at 8:50. Reportedly, someone had entered the garage of the house while the owner was not at home and had stolen a Stihl lawn edger. The investigation continues.

Another burglary of a residence was reported to Paris Police Monday afternoon at 4:22 in the 600-block of NE 20th. Reportedly, one pair of tennis shoes and a pair of stud earrings had been taken. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Jun 10).