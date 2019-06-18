Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jun 18)

Quinton Marcell Bills

Paris Officers were dispatched to the 2500-block of E. Price St. with information that a wanted subject was near the area. They located Quinton Marcell Bills and placed him under arrest for warrants from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary of a Building and Driving without a license.

Misty Bond

Officers were dispatched to the 1600-block of North Main in regards to a Motor Vehicle Accident. One of the drivers was identified as Misty Bond. During the investigation, it was found that Bond appeared to be under the influence of alcoholic or other substance and was intoxicated. She was given a field sobriety test, which she could not complete. Bond had children under the age of 15 in the vehicle with her. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and transported to jail.

Robert Castillo

Officers were called to the 800-block of NE 32nd about a disturbance. Upon arrival, they met a complainant and the suspect, Robert Castillo. Later investigation revealed that Castillo had assaulted the victim, a family member. Castillo was arrested and charged with Assault causing bodily injury/ Family member. He was transported to the city jail without incident.

Paris Police responded to 147 calls for service and arrested seven people Monday (Jun 17).