Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Oct 30)

David Charles Davidson

Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 3000-block of Clarksville Monday night around 11:15 for a violation. The driver appeared nervous and admitted to having marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle. David Charles Davidson, 45, of Deport, was arrested. The arresting officer located a pair of brass knuckles in Davidson’s back pocket and marijuana, methamphetamine, mushrooms, and paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Davidson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a prohibited weapon, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Davidson was placed in the City Jail.

Paris Police worked a “shots fired” in the 1400-block of Cedar Monday afternoon. Officers located a vehicle at the corner of SE 15th and Cedar that had slid sideways and crashed into a fire hydrant. It was unoccupied, and officers noticed several bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle that appeared to have come from inside. Witnesses advised that they saw a car chasing this vehicle but could not give any occupant descriptions. They stated the driver left the scene and they have not been located nor has the other vehicle involved. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 2500-block of Lamar Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the victim claimed they had met an individual on a dating app and had choked him after an argument. The victim did not seek medical treatment, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested three people Monday (Oct 29).