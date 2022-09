Patrick Jerome Bullock

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Jackson Monday night at 7:26. Officers discovered that Patrick Jerome Bullock, 36, had possession of marijuana and a stolen pistol from Sulphur Springs. They arrested Bullock for the theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Sep 25).