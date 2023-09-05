Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 5)

Dwayne Gonzales | Jennifer Hollowell

At 10:41 pm Friday, a random contact in the 2400 block of N. Main ended with the arrest of Dwayne Gonzales and Jennifer Hollowell. They found both had possession of credit cards and identifying information not belonging to them. They had Drivers Licensees and other types of ID belonging to other individuals. Officers charged both with Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying information and jailed.

Michael Dillard

Friday night at 11:44, officers worked an assault in the 800 block of E. Price. Reportedly, Michael Dillard had assaulted a family member who was no longer at the scene. Dillard came out of the house agitatedly and attempted to leave. Officers detained Dillard, investigating the assault, and Dillard resisted arrest. Once they determined that Dillard had assaulted a family member, he was arrested and transported to jail. En route, Dillard threatened to murder the officer and his family. They charged him with the Assault of a Family Member, Resisting Arrest, and a terrorist threat against a Peace Officer.

Ashlyn Miears

Officers made a traffic stop in the 5700 block of Lamar Avenue for weaving in traffic at 11:33 Friday night. They found Ashlyn Miears to be intoxicated. Miears had a two-year-old child in the vehicle. She was arrested and charged with DWI with a child under 15 in the car. They released the child to another family member.

Trae Thweatt

A disturbance call Friday afternoon at 2:24 at apartments on Deshong Dr. ended with officers arresting Trae Thweatt. An investigation revealed that Thweatt had assaulted a family member with his hands and feet and choked the individual until they thought they would die. They requested an emergency protective order, and officers took Thweatt to the Lamar County Jail.

Kerry Quasean Yates

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle Saturday morning at 4:17 in the 600 block of E. Price Street for a defective light. The driver tried to evade the officer but eventually stopped in the 500 block of Bonham, and both driver and passenger exited the vehicle. The driver fled on foot before being caught in the 400 block of Grand Ave. They charged the driver, Kerry Quasean Yates, with Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, a felony, and Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, a Class A Misdemeanor. Officers jailed Yates without further incident.