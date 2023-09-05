Weekly Road Report

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.

Cass County

Harrison County

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

Marion County

Morris County

Panola County

Titus County

Upshur County

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting September 4, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Work crews have set a reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes for this construction project.

Work crews have switched the main lane from the old to the existing frontage roads to allow the construction of the new lanes and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to the existing road about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, work crews have reduced US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane, while US 75 traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate the main route and frontage road traffic.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to construct the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4

These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work crews have reduced US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

For southbound US 75, work crews have reduced the frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on constructing new frontage road lanes.

The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. TxDOT advises motorists to use the eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Loy Lake intersection, and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Work crews have reduced this construction project’s speed limit to 45 mph.

Taylor Street Bridge over US 75, Grayson County: in Sherman at the Taylor Street bridge over US 75 between the US 75 frontage roads. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge maintenance work.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers mill and then overlay the roadway with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. During construction, crews will reduce the bridge location to one lane while replacing the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor is also installing a center median concrete traffic barrier between FM 1417 and FM 131 on this project. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.

US 75 full-depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night, and they should reopen to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

FS 121 (Grayson Parkway), Grayson County: from the Collin County line to FM 121

Farm Spur 121 (Grayson Parkway) opened to traffic on September 1. This new two-lane roadway connects FM 121 to the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway in Collin County. Motorists should expect occasional lane and shoulder closures as workers complete punch list items.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 901, Grayson County: from FM 902 to SH 56. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs and blade level the roadway with hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 75, Grayson County: Van Alstyne from FM 121 to the County Line Road. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews backfill the pavement and grade the ditches. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Recreation Road 3, Fannin County: from FM 273 to CR 2610.

Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.