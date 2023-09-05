Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
September 3 – September 9
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median
- I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.
- I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement
- I-30 – Westbound, east of FM 2253, drainage upgrades. Lane closure
Camp County
- SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing highway. County roads detoured, daytime lane closures on FM 1520
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.
Cass County
- US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closure
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road. Lane closure
- US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road
Harrison County
- US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted.
- I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures
- SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open
- FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic
Marion County
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
Morris County
- I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures
- SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road
- US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange
Titus County
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.
- FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Traffic shifted to eastbound lanes
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 259 – Install safety barrier cable from 0.9 miles south of FM 450 to 0.25 miles north of FM 726. Lane closure
TxDOT Paris District
September 3 – September 9
Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting September 4, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Sherman Area
Fannin, Grayson Counties
Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.
- US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Work crews have set a reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes for this construction project.
- Work crews have switched the main lane from the old to the existing frontage roads to allow the construction of the new lanes and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to the existing road about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, work crews have reduced US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane, while US 75 traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate the main route and frontage road traffic.
- All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to construct the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.
- Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.
- Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ
- Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4
- These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work crews have reduced US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk
- For southbound US 75, work crews have reduced the frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and primary lane traffic. You can view a video animation of this detour at the following link. https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY
- US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on constructing new frontage road lanes.
- The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. TxDOT advises motorists to use the eastbound frontage road, continue east through the Loy Lake intersection, and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.
- FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Work crews have reduced this construction project’s speed limit to 45 mph.
- Taylor Street Bridge over US 75, Grayson County: in Sherman at the Taylor Street bridge over US 75 between the US 75 frontage roads. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews perform bridge maintenance work.
- FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers mill and then overlay the roadway with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. During construction, crews will reduce the bridge location to one lane while replacing the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor is also installing a center median concrete traffic barrier between FM 1417 and FM 131 on this project. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.
- US 75 full-depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night, and they should reopen to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.
- FS 121 (Grayson Parkway), Grayson County: from the Collin County line to FM 121
- Farm Spur 121 (Grayson Parkway) opened to traffic on September 1. This new two-lane roadway connects FM 121 to the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway in Collin County. Motorists should expect occasional lane and shoulder closures as workers complete punch list items.
- US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from the Collin County line to the Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.
- FM 901, Grayson County: from FM 902 to SH 56. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform base repairs and blade level the roadway with hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- US 75, Grayson County: Van Alstyne from FM 121 to the County Line Road. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews backfill the pavement and grade the ditches. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.
- FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- Recreation Road 3, Fannin County: from FM 273 to CR 2610.
- Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
- FM 273, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 1396, watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.
Sulphur Springs Area
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
- I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.
Paris Area
Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
- SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: From FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
- Loop 286 at FM 79, Lamar County: State Loop 286 westbound exit ramp at FM 79. Watch for ramp closure while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
- Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2675, Delta County: From Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: From Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- US 82, Lamar County: At the FM 1502 intersection, watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.
Cedar/Church Street, Clarksville
Red River County
- Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville.
- FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.
FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd),
Lamar County
- From SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- SH 24, Lamar & Delta Counties: From the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade bridge rail.
- FM 2068 at E Fork Jernigan Creek, Delta County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- CR 26320 at Morrison Creek, Lamar County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
- CR 2127 at Scatter Creek, Red River County. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.
Greenville Area
Hunt, Rains Counties
Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.
- SH 11: Hunt County (From Culver St to Live Oak). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor will begin excavation and saw cutting and pouring curb and gutter and setting forms near University Drive. This project is a traffic calming project and pedestrian improvements on SH 11. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area. Please be mindful of workers and care for work zones when traveling in this area.
- FM 2642: Hunt County (FM 35 to SH 66): The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has completed culvert extensions for Phase 1A and removed the concrete median on the South end of the I-30 intersection at the westbound service road. The contractor has begun the demolition of the median on the north end of the I-30 intersection.
- SP 302: Hunt County (From SH 34 to FM 499, from FM 499 to I-30, from US 69 to SH 34, from O’Neal Street to US 69). The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. Milling and paving operations have finished. Work crews are completing the embankment and sidewalk work. They have completed the striping of the Spur. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- FM 2946, Rains County (From FM 515 to FM 2795): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. The contractor prepared and mobilized to set temporary shoring for the box culvert near the end of the project. The contractor is performing cross-culvert work and culvert extensions at various locations on the project. The contractor has begun base repair and subgrade/ shoulder widening at multiple locations. Subgrade work for the first three miles is ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- FM 2649, Hunt County (From I-30 to FM 1567): Contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. Reworking the roadway, widening and cement treatment to the subgrade, and reworking the roadway base material is ongoing. The contractor has finished placing prime coats on areas near the beginning of the project.
- The contractor has begun work on the next two miles, and the flex base and geogrid subgrade widening are ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- CR 1032, 1031, and 2132 bridge replacement project, Hunt County. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor has reopened the CR 1032 and CR 2132 bridge. The contractor has begun work on CR 1031. They are currently preparing the ROW and demoing the existing bridge. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- IH-30 (From Monte Stratton to FM 1903), Hunt County: Interchange Improvements: The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will excavate for IH30 main lanes, watering temp seeding, and maintaining erosion control devices. Work crews have installed the speed reduction signs and low-profile traffic barriers on frontage roads. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
- Hunt and Rains County maintenance crews will perform various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Both sections have been working on bridge maintenance projects throughout Hunt and Rains Counties. Herbicide operations are ongoing throughout the counties.